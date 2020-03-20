Roundup: Crawfish prices / Netflix fund / Olympics timeline 

Mudbugs: According to WBRZ’s Crawfish Price Index, the price of boiled crawfish in the Baton Rouge area has hit a season-low this week. The average price for boiled dropped almost a full dollar per pound, down to $3.92. The price for live also took a dip to $2.87 per pound on average. Read the full story.

Film industry: Netflix said this morning it is establishing a $100 million relief fund for workers in the worldwide creative community affected by the halt of most film and television production. The majority of the fund will support the hardest-hit workers on Netflix’s own productions around the world and will supplement the two weeks of pay the company already agreed to pay the cast and crew on suspended productions. Read the full story.

Summer 2020: USA Swimming, one of the most important governing bodies within the U.S. Olympic community, has called for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to be postponed for one year, USA TODAY Sports reports. Read the full story.