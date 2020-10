We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Local restaurateur Mitch Rotolo Sr. has plans for a new pizza restaurant. The Hive Pizza, which will be in the Siegen Professional Plaza retail center next to Burger Smith, will feature personal-sized pizzas, according to its menu. The restaurant will offer build-you-own pizzas as well as a curated selection of specialty pies.