River cruises still planning to call on Baton Rouge in 2022

The CDC raised its COVID-19 warning for cruise ships to a four, its highest level, and stated that U.S. travelers should avoid cruises regardless of vaccination status.

These new guidelines could affect cruise ships traveling on the Mississippi to Baton Rouge, and, effectively, tourism in the city.

There are 150 cruise ships scheduled to dock in Baton Rouge throughout 2022 and the first docks on Feb. 20, says Paul Arrigo, Visit Baton Rouge president and CEO.

The river cruises are volatile, he says, and COVID-19 has had a big impact on passenger numbers. When cases spike, like now with the omicron variant, the number of passengers drops.

Visit Baton Rouge is concerned about any issues the CDC’s announcement may cause, Arrigo says, but it’s too soon to know whether ships will cancel or if passenger numbers will drop. No ships have canceled trips so far.

This seems to be the case across the country, The New York Times reports. Ships continue to sail and guests continue to book trips, many adamant that the pre-trip protocols of testing and vaccine mandates are enough to keep them safe.

Tourism in Baton Rouge was on the upswing this winter, Karron Alford, director of marketing and technology for Visit Baton Rouge, said in November. Events and conferences returned at a rate not seen since March 2020.