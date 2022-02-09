Rising interest rates might not mean rising savings

The Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates in March, usually meaning bank customers will make more on their deposits. But U.S. banks have little incentive to increase the interest they pay on deposits.

Banks simply don’t need the money, The Wall Street Journal reports, because stimulus checks boosted bank accounts and companies are flush with cash.

Banks are instead expected to use the opportunity to revitalize their lending business. Profit margins on lending fell to record lows when the Fed lowered rates at the beginning of the pandemic.

Average rates on savings accounts are much lower than before the pandemic, and on fourth-quarter earning calls in January, bank executives said those rates probably won’t increase with the Fed increases.

For deposit rates to rise, banks need to make more loans. Low rates coupled with lackluster demand from borrowers for much of the pandemic put deposits and loans out of whack. But that is starting to shift. Read the full story.