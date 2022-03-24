Electric vehicles not feeling Baton Rouge love

High gas prices have driven up demand for electric vehicles across the country, but not so much locally.

Part of the reason is that Louisiana has been slow to create adequate EV infrastructure, some local dealers say.

Eric Lane, president of Gerry Lane Enterprises, says there hasn’t been a ton of demand despite new products coming from manufacturers like General Motors. There’s a place for it here, but there’s not enough support, he says.

“I do think interest could pick up but the infrastructure has got to be there, and we’ve got to have enough charging stations, he says.”

There’s not a lot of those public chargers in the Baton Rouge area, says Matt McKay, president and CEO of All Star Automotive Group, and it’s hard for current EV owners to find somewhere to go.

EVs are very popular across the country right now as drivers turn to alternative fuel options, The New York Times reports, especially in states like California, where chargers and compatible infrastructure are more plentiful.

However, some local and state entities have started on the path to building out infrastructure.

LSU and Southern University were awarded funding in July from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to add EV charging stations to their campuses, and the DEQ allocated money in June to create alternative fuel corridors on Interstates 10, 12, 20 and 49. These stretches of highway will feature multiple alternative fuel stations with propane, compressed natural gas and EV chargers.

If gas prices continue to rise, Lane says, money will follow opportunity, and investors will look to build more of these stations.