Riegel: Planning, investment can push Baton Rouge in right direction  

The revitalization of Baton Rouge’s downtown, which has transformed it from empty storefronts in the 1980s to what it is today, shows how thoughtful planning combined with public and private investment can make the community better for everyone.

But that winning combo needs to extend past the central business district, writes former Business Report editor Stephanie Riegel in her recent column, featured in Business Report’s 40th-anniversary edition.

Like all of south Louisiana, the Capital City is blessed with many natural resources, a rich history and a diverse culture. But it continues to be plagued by poverty, provincialism and shortsightedness, Reigel writes.

Riegel moved to Baton Rouge from New Orleans 17 years ago in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. At the time, Baton Rouge was cleaner, safer and higher functioning than New Orleans. Today, Baton Rouge is still cleaner, safer and higher functioning than the Crescent City. But it’s also a lot dirtier, more dangerous and more dysfunctional than it was in 2005, which is what concerns Riegel.

Why, given all the positive things that have happened here in recent decades, does it feel like things are moving in the wrong direction? In fairness, many of the city’s problems are statewide in nature, rooted in decades of intergenerational poverty, disinvestment in education, health care and social safety net programs, and a tax system that is not only regressive but generously bequeaths exemptions to corporations at the expense of local governments that rely on property tax dollars to fund basic services.

But locally, there’s a lot more we could be doing to invest in programs and places within the city-parish that remain overlooked. While we have focused attention on downtown, the lakes, levee bike paths, and the Health District, we continue to ignore blight-ridden areas in Old South and north Baton Rouge.

