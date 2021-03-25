Thursday, March 25, 2021 BusinessInsider Richport Technology College to occupy suite near Mall of Louisiana By Caitie Burkes - March 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Richport Technical College has closed on a permit to occupy a 7,500-square-foot suite in the Bluebonnet Parc shopping center near the Mall of Louisiana, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in