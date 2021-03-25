Richport Technology College to occupy suite near Mall of Louisiana

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Richport Technical College has closed on a permit to occupy a 7,500-square-foot suite in the Bluebonnet Parc shopping center near the Mall of Louisiana, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.