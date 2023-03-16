REV’s Josh Descant shares how to rebrand without losing your reputation 

How do you rebrand three businesses, each nearly 90 years old, into one name without people thinking you sold out?

REV CEO Josh Descant sat down with Business Report’s Associate Publisher JR Ball for the Strictly Business webcast to share the inside details of the company’s 2022 rebranding campaign that shifted three well-established entities in the respective market—RTC, Etel and Vision Communications—under the singular brand of REV, as well as offer tips to companies considering a rebranding initiative of their own.

With each of the three brands already having positive reputations, Descant says they had concerns about rebranding and had to be intentional about carrying forward the value each of the brand’s already held. They also had to make sure that their customers didn’t misunderstand the reasons behind the rebranding.

“We are local and we continue to be locally owned in Louisiana,” Descant says. “We operate with our employees at the local level across three regions in nine parishes. We needed to maintain that (message) and carry it forward in a way that was coherent to our customers.”

Descant points to the expression that branding is an input and the brand is an output, and says that a company’s values, strategy, culture, and what it delivers and promises to customers are all inputs that businesses should consider before rebranding.

“I’d encourage any business to think about how we’re all going through change and an evolution where we are in disruptive times within our industry or the economy,” Descant says, “and we shouldn’t rush to say that means we gotta reposition ourselves on the market.”

One key to making a rebranding work is employee feedback, Descant says.

“For us, we were very, very determined to include our employees in the conversation, hear what they have to say, get that feedback,” Descant says. “Sort of take your time to go through that process and not rush through it because that’s ultimately what’s going to drive alignment.”

Operating the business with three separate brands with contiguous and overlapping services introduced operational pain points that Descant says employees were quite vocal about.

“We even had some scenarios where technicians who go into businesses to support connectivity had three different shirts or a different wardrobe in the truck,” Descant says. “They could change clothes depending on which market they were in and who they were supporting.”

Watch the entire webcast, available only for Business Report INSIDERS here.