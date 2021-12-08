Litter ordinance revision goes before Metro Council tonight

A revision to the current litter ordinance by Councilman Lamont Cole will go before the Metro Council at tonight’s meeting.

The ordinance increases penalties across the parish for tossing litter from a vehicle.

For a first offense, the penalty would jump to a $500 fine from $50, or to eight hours of litter detail from four. A second violation calls for a $750 fine or 20 hours of litter detail. For each future offense, the penalty would increase to a fine of $1,000, or 40 hours of litter detail.

A portion of the collected fines will continue to be deposited in the city-parish’s general fund.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced its support for the revised ordinance today.

“Litter continues to be an eyesore in our community and a burden on our drainage system,” BRAC says in a prepared statement. “Reducing the amount of litter in our roads and waterways will improve the quality of life in our region.”

The revised ordinance is the city’s latest attempt to address litter. In early 2021, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced there would be greater enforcement of litter laws and that the Department of Public Works would dedicate units to help clean up streets.