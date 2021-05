We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Nearly $5 million in Main Street Recovery Program grant awards distributed by the Louisiana Department of Treasury did not meet all eligibility and documentation requirements, according to a review of $87.79 million in grant awards conducted by the Louisiana legislative auditor.