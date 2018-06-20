Jerry Pearson’s constant (retail) evolution

Staring down Amazon’s online retail dominance, Jerry Pearson is once again changing with the times, downsizing his last remaining store and passing the mantle to his son. (Photo by Collin Richie)

Jerry Pearson remembers a conversation, or maybe it was more of a revelation, he had nearly 40 years ago.

It was one of those life-altering moments and this one happened in 1979, not long after Pearson opened his first luggage store in the Bon Marche shopping center. An insurance agent came into the store and for whatever reason the two men began talking about GM&O, a railroad company that shuttered in 1972.

“He told me if GM&O had been in the transportation business rather than the railroad business, airplanes would now have the name GM&O on them, instead of Delta or American,” Pearson recalls. “That sunk in. I never forgot that.”

The lesson for Pearson was clear: Evolve with the industry if you want to survive.

“I’m in the retail business, not luggage,” he remembers thinking. Pearson realized he couldn’t rely solely on travel gear—although it’s what he knew best—to survive in the world of retail, an industry infamous for change.

So in the years following, Pearson ventured out. He evolved. He took risks. Most of his hunches—though not all—paid off. Luggage remained his expertise, but over the years Pearson ventured out into real estate investments while also seeking out interesting products and brands—some you would hardly associate with a traditional luggage and travel business—that often kept his business afloat when times got tough.

His tagline became “Pearson’s: Where you always find the unusual.”

Stroll into one of his stores over the decades and you could find everything from car phones to craps tables to those Cabbage Patch dolls that were a 1980s craze. More recently, you’d find JanSport backpacks, all things Vera Bradley and, for a while, hoverboards. If something became the it thing in retail over the past 40 years, it’s a good bet it could be found on the floor of Pearson’s Travel World. Through it all, the constants have been luggage, gifts and the travel agency Pearson launched in 1981.

Much like with merchandise, Pearson knew the importance of location and wasn’t afraid to make moves. Pearson’s Travel World has had more than a dozen locations over time, including six in Baton Rouge, multiple in Lafayette and one each in Shreveport, Mobile, and even as far as Tampa.

Today, however, Pearson is down to one: his long-time Jefferson Highway location in Baton Rouge. And still, even at 71 years of age and facing steep online competition from giants like Amazon, Pearson is once again trying to recreate his business model in hopes of survival.

In December, Pearson’s Travel World announced it was downsizing its retail store and turning its focus toward internet sales. Jerry and his wife Lynn Pearson handed off ownership to their son Ned and his wife Lindsey Pearson in March. They had an inventory sale and are renovating the Jefferson location to build a smaller version of the retail store in one half of the building and the travel agency in the other.

After the news broke and construction began, people thought Pearson’s Travel World had closed. His son Ned even had a customer come in upset to the point of tears because she thought Pearson’s days were over. But the store isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Instead, you might say the business is moving in a new direction, taking a detour, swerving to avoid the dead-end ahead. It’s a route Jerry Pearson has taken before.

“As you go through life, you evolve,” he says. “We’ve always evolved. When we recently had our big sale, I didn’t want to call it a liquidation sale. I woke up in the middle of the night and thought, ‘This is an evolution sale.’ We’re evolving into the next version of what we want to be.”

KICKING TIRES

It’s difficult to quit something you spend your whole life doing, and Pearson has dedicated most of his days, half a century’s worth, to the luggage business.

A Mississippi native, he attended Millsaps College and worked part-time for a luggage store in the late 1960s. After graduation, he became store manager and buyer at Mori Luggage in Jackson. On a buying trip, Pearson met his future wife Lynn, of New Orleans. Her father owned Rapp’s Luggage, which Pearson went to work for after the two married in 1971.

Eight years later, Pearson was ready to go out on his own, so his in-laws sold him their Bon Marche store in Baton Rouge, which he renamed Pearson’s. By the mid 1980s, Pearson had as many as five luggage stores: three in Baton Rouge, one in Lafayette and one in Tampa. A developer in Lafayette convinced Pearson to open in the Florida shopping center he developed, which Pearson admits wasn’t the best decision. He left after one year.

“Big mistake, but being young and aggressive, you’re always looking, always kicking tires,” Pearson says.

His Baton Rouge locations were at Village Square, Sherwood Forest and Cortana Mall—where he moved after Bon Marche. He would eventually leave Village Square and Sherwood and open his first Jefferson Highway store. By 1996, Pearson moved down the street to his current Jefferson shopping center, which he developed. He later developed the Jefferson Village shopping center across the street, as well.

His Cortana store outlasted most others, thriving for nearly 20 years before he decided to leave around 1998, not long after the newer Mall of Louisiana opened in south Baton Rouge and Cortana’s downward spiral began.

“He was probably one of the first people to leave the mall,” recalls Mark Hebert, of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, who’s worked with Pearson since the ’80s. “It was a scary time. You didn’t know how the community would react. What Jerry proved was that if you can own your own retail spot and pay yourself rent, you’re better off. Malls are traffic generators, but it was the beginning of the end for Cortana.”

The itch to expand began to fade by that time for Pearson, and businesses like his were barely staying alive after the oil and gas collapse of the 1980s, one the toughest economic eras in Louisiana’s recent history.

Picture a cat sliding down a tin roof, holding on for dear life with its claws, and hoping to catch a nailhead to save itself. That, Pearson says, is what it felt like to be in business during the oil and gas bust.

Being the enterprising businessman he is, Pearson found that nailhead he needed to hold onto in an unlikely place: car phones.

“We were one of the first agents for BellSouth Mobility, and the second largest independent agent selling car phones in Baton Rouge,” Pearson says. “We did anything we could to survive.”

The car phone chapter in Pearson’s history helped bail the store out when he needed it most. And it was not the first nor the last time Pearson had to veer off course in order to keep business on track.

UPS AND DOWNS

Flipping through a photo album in his office, Pearson comes across a snapshot of his Cortana store. A craps table sits in the center of the floor, with luggage in the background.

“Oh, we sold about eight or 10 of those,” he says.

Craps tables are not the usual items you expect to find in a luggage store, but that’s what Pearson’s was going for—the unusual. Sort of like the Cabbage Patch Kids he had in store back when they were popular. Or one-hit-wonder gifts, like hoverboards. He sold 750 during the short-lived hoverboard craze of 2015.

There were also brands that weren’t exactly in Pearson’s wheelhouse, but that proved to be incredibly successful for his store, especially in widening his customer base.

One was the JanSport backpack brand. Pearson’s secured the rights to sell the backpacks in his store in the 1990s, and they were popular among students. They did so well, Pearson’s put a kiosk in the mall for JanSport backpacks and sold thousands.

Eventually, JanSport began to lose customers to North Face backpacks, and Pearson couldn’t get the rights to sell North Face because he was in such close proximity to stores already selling the brand, like The Backpacker. Pearson and his son Ned tried to compete by creating their own backpack line, Southern Authority, but soon learned how tough it is to compete against the big corporate brands.

“It’s a great backpack but only saw marginal success,” he admits.

Pearson also discovered an unexpected treasure in a brand he initially was not partial to having in his store: Vera Bradley. At a luggage show, a couple from Michigan told the Pearsons how well the brand did in their store, so his wife Lynn put three or four patterns in Pearson’s.

The Baton Rouge store soon became the largest Vera Bradley seller in Louisiana. Pearson remembers talking to a friend a few years ago who told him that her granddaughter asked to go to Pearson’s to look at the Vera Bradley items.

“I thought, ‘I’ve been trying so hard to build up a luggage and travel business, and kids know me as the Vera Bradley store,” Pearson says. “But it did draw in new customers. “

And he couldn’t argue with that.

Pearson also had to learn some hard lessons, a second time around, about expanding his footprint. Around 2005, he bought Gerhardt’s Luggage & Gifts in Mobile, Alabama. It did well until the local economy tanked and Pearson had to close the 98-year-old store in 2011. Then in 2015, Pearson purchased Kidd Russ Luggage & Gifts stores, one each in Lafayette and Shreveport, but those were even shorter-lived than his Mobile venture. The Shreveport store shuttered in 2016 and Lafayette in 2017.

“It just didn’t work,” Pearson says. “I think it was a combination of Amazon, and the Lafayette oil and gas bust.”

The distance was tough, especially Shreveport, for a family-owned business built around customer service. Pearson says he would sometimes leave Baton Rouge at 6 a.m., drive to Shreveport, stay at the store until close, work until lunch the next day and then return to Baton Rouge. It was just in his nature to want to be there, but it wasn’t sustainable.

Pearson is a hands-on person. The place where he’s able to be most involved is in the city he calls home, Baton Rouge, which might explain why his Jefferson location has stayed alive after more than 20 years. People here know him. They aren’t just his customers, but his friends. And Pearson shows his appreciation by showing up for them.

“When you walk into the store, you always saw Jerry,” Hebert says. “Over the years, you couldn’t go to an event in Baton Rouge that Jerry did not donate luggage or a gift certificate or something.”

DON’T QUIT

It looks as if Baton Rouge will be the only place Pearson’s plans to stay for now. But, while physical expansion may be a thing of the past, the business does expect to grow on the digital side. The focus will be on internet sales, which is his son Ned’s forte, along with a scaled down retail floor and an enhanced travel agency, led by 42-year store veteran Cindy Chambers.

The travel agency has gone through its own evolution. At one time, it had as many as 12 agents on staff, Pearson says. Now it’s down to six, but they do well due to experience as the oldest travel agency in the city and the lack of other local agencies still operating. The renovated store will have a more visible travel agency space, right up front, alongside the retail area.

In the back of the building is a warehouse fulfillment center for online sales. Ned Pearson is helping clients sell merchandise on Amazon, Ebay and websites, with the packaging, shipping and receiving being taken care of in the warehouse. Pearson says his son has a phenomenal eye for products and is proficient with computer software that helps grow brands and reach customers. He’s currently selling some 420 items online.

But even as Ned has taken over the business, his approach to running Pearson’s is not all that different from his father’s. The goal has always been the same: evolve with the industry.

“He taught me everything I know—to move forward and not stand still,” Ned says. “Always think of the next move. If you stand still, it’s the same as moving backwards.”

Meanwhile, Jerry Pearson is taking his first steps back from the business. He’s now semi-retired and leaving most of the day-to-day up to his son and daughter-in-law. He’s even remodeling his office in the back of the building, moving the door that led to the retail floor, so he’ll be less inclined to be out there.

Still, the store has become as much a part of Pearson as he is a part of it. Customers can often still find the veteran businessman, who turns 72 in August, at his Jefferson store any day of the week.

Again—it’s hard to quit something you’ve spent your whole life doing. That’s especially true for a business that often made giving up seem like the easier option. But Pearson never took the easy option. He held on. So now how does he let go?

On the wall inside Pearson’s office hangs a gift from his wife—a frame with relics from the past: the first dollar Pearson earned, his first mail order form, an advertisement from Bon Marche and so on. And in the top corner, there’s a poem called “Don’t Quit” that his mother gave him years ago.

There may be no better words to describe Pearson’s 40-year journey:

“…Success is failure turned inside out

The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,

And you can never tell how close you are,

It may be near when it seems afar,

So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit,

It’s when things seem worst, that you mustn’t quit.”