Nick Hufft plans ice cream shop near Perkins overpass

The owners of the Overpass Merchant plan to open an ice cream shop near Perkins overpass.

Owner Nick Hufft confirmed to Daily Report this morning that he’s planning to bring the Gail’s Fine Ice Cream brand to Baton Rouge. Gail’s first launched as an ice cream truck in New Orleans in 2018 before opening as a storefront in Lakeview in 2019.

Hufft, who also owns Curbside Burgers in Mid City, says the restaurant group has been making ice cream in Baton Rouge at the Overpass Merchant for the past year and a half to ensure their flavors and recipes would perform well in the area.

The space near Perkins Road overpass was previously occupied by Gourmet Girls, which moved into Studio Park in the Bocage area in 2018.

“It’s a great neighborhood,” Hufft says of the Perkins overpass area. “That neighborhood has supported us over the past five years at the (Overpass) Merchant, so when the opportunity came to take over this space, we jumped on it.”

Though the outside of the shop has already been painted by a local muralist, a timeline for opening has not yet been set because of the ongoing pandemic.