Tuesday, April 27, 2021 BusinessInsider Resilia launches nonprofit platform to boost philanthropic access By Deanna B. Narveson - April 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Resilia CEO Sevetri Wilson. (File photo) As the nonprofit sector begins to rebuild from the losses and challenges of the past year, Louisiana-based Resilia today announced it has launched a platform to help nonprofits build their fundraising and service capacity. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in