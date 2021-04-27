Resilia launches nonprofit platform to boost philanthropic access  

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

As the nonprofit sector begins to rebuild from the losses and challenges of the past year, Louisiana-based Resilia today announced it has launched a platform to help nonprofits build their fundraising and service capacity.