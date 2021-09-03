Residents, businesses in 25 parishes eligible for disaster unemployment aid

President Biden granted a request by Gov. John Bel Edwards to make disaster unemployment insurance available to businesses and residents in 25 Louisiana parishes, the Louisiana Workforce Commission announced Friday.

Any business or resident whose employment was interrupted as a result of Hurricane Ida is eligible for the assistance.

Applications from Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes are being accepted by the Louisiana Workforce Commission until Oct. 4.

Unemployment assistance will be available Aug. 29 through March 5, 2022, if the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the hurricane.

To apply or find out if you or your business is eligible, visit the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s website.