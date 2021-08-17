Researchers estimate 15% of PPP loans fraudulent

When the federal government launched the Paycheck Protection Program last year to help small businesses struggling during the pandemic, it waived much of the vetting lenders traditionally do on business loans to get the aid distributed quickly.

The lack of typical safeguards meant that fraud was likely, The New York Times reports, but a new academic working paper estimates that 1.8 million of the program’s 11.8 million loans—or 15%—had at least one indication of potential fraud.

The University of Texas researchers behind the paper say many of the questionable loans went to one particular group of lenders: financial technology firms, known as “fintechs,” which focus on digital lending. Nine of the 10 lenders with the highest rate of suspicious loans fell into that group.

The Justice Department has so far charged more than 500 people with improperly claiming hundreds of millions of dollars in borrowing. Read the full story.