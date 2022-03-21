Rescued Revisions antique shop moves into in larger Denham Springs location

Barely into his 20s, Rivers Dupree is already expanding his antique store, Rescued Revisions, into a new, larger Denham Springs location. And he’s not done yet.

Dupree first opened the antique store in Denham Springs’ Antique Village in August 2017 when he was still in high school. He wanted the store to bring together home décor, furniture and other accoutrement under one curated roof.

“We wanted to go along with the more primitive, industrial, timeworn style,” he explains. “Here, we mix old and new to create a unique look.”

The store hopes to provide something for everyone, Dupree says. But that just wasn’t possible in the previous, smaller store in the already-crowded Antique Village surrounded by some 20 other shops. The new storefront on Florida Avenue is in the footprint of a car dealership from the 1950s turned ironworks shop.

Still, moving across town has not been a cake walk, Dupree says.

“It’s been crazy, nonstop crazy both day and night,” he says. “First off, we renovated the whole building, painting the walls, scrapping the floors, raising the ceilings and cleaning it up a lot.”

With the help of the store’s workers, Dupree says he is proud of the new space, complete with rooms dedicated to showcasing the rustic furniture he specializes in, along with spaces for industrial-style décor both locally sourced and from out-of-state vendors.

The new store is also an opportunity to experiment with new forms of antique sales, Dupree explains. He is planning to open the back of the store to about 20 dealers to create a market of sorts during the summer when the store makes its grand opening.

“We want to bring these dealers in because people want to sell with us,” he says.

Dupree himself used to work in dealer booths in high school before he opened Rescued Revisions, coming full circle, in a way, back to his antique-market roots.

He is also hoping to introduce events like painting classes to the store, and has already dedicated a room in the back to the activity with paints lining the shelves. But in the short term, Dupree says he is excited to have Facebook Live sales every Thursday night.

“We show people about a hundred items throughout the store, and those are really fun for people to hop on and enjoy,” he describes.

After a soft opening on Friday, March 18, Dupree says he is excited to get the store back up and running again, hoping to share its unique pieces with the Denham Springs community.

“That’s what sets us apart, we have old stuff that’s one of a kind,” he says. “You can’t just find it around every corner.”

