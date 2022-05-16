Republic Finance moving headquarters from Baton Rouge to north Texas

Republic Finance, a 70-year-old consumer loan provider, is moving its headquarters from Baton Rouge to Plano, Texas, according to Texas-based media reports.

Most of the company’s executive team already is based in Plano, according to The Dallas Morning News. The new headquarters will house about 250 employees when it opens next year, compared to its current Plano presence of less than 100 people.

The company plans to take advantage of the region’s “strong labor force and economy,” according to the report.

“We believe the commitment to Plano and our wonderful new facility will continue to support the company’s incredible growth,” Rex Ellison, CEO of Republic Finance, says in a prepared statement. “Our facility will provide an incredible workplace for our fast-growing team and is located in an attractive area with multiple amenities.”

Founded in Baton Rouge in 1952, Republic Finance has expanded to several other states. Louisiana still has the most company employees of any state in the company’s footprint, the company says.

Republic Finance ranked twelfth in Business Report’s 2021 list of the top 100 private companies in the Capital Region. Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.