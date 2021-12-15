Report: Louisiana lacks transparency on COVID aid spending 

Louisiana has failed to provide adequate public information about taxpayer money received through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, a new report from think tank Good Jobs First asserts.

As The Center Square reports, the Coronavirus Relief Fund was a provision in the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act of 2020, which sent $118 billion to states to cover COVID-19-related costs through the end of this year. According to the U.S. Treasury, Louisiana received $1.8 billion.

Good Jobs First, a nonpartisan research organization, conducted a review of CRF spending disclosures across all 50 states and the District of Columbia and published the results in “Federal Dollars, States’ Recoveries: How Poorly Most States are Disclosing CARES ACT Spending.”

Louisiana was not alone with respect to transparency concerns, as report authors said only six state governments have provided exemplary spending information on public-facing websites. Louisiana ranked near the bottom of the list.

The state’s CARES Act website, Louisiana CARES, was lauded for accessibility and for including in-state names of funding recipients. The report, however, also says the disclosure site fails to show recipient funding allocations, expenditure categories for recipients and vendor expenses, spending descriptions, and information related to education and health data.

