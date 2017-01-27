Report detailing just how broken Louisiana’s tax code is will be released today

A graphic illustration of money. (iStockphoto)

A task force that has been analyzing Louisiana’s budget and taxes for the past year will release its full 71-page report today, issuing what amounts to an indictment of the state’s current tax code and recommending sweeping changes to its fiscal system.

The group’s members said at their final meeting on Thursday they hope the report will guide the Legislature this year as it addresses a fiscal cliff in 2018, when roughly $1.5 billion of short-term taxes fall off the books. Lawmakers also have to address budget gaps in the short term. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to call a special session today to fix a $304 million midyear shortfall.

An overview of the report released in December suggested broadening the tax base—making more people subject to taxes—in exchange for lowering rates and getting rid of tax exemptions and credits, among a host of other things.

Public Affairs Research Council President Robert Travis Scott listed several ways in which the state’s tax code is broken, including its tax rates, methods of administering taxes and number of tax giveaways.

“There are so many ways we’re busted up,” Scott said. “These are not alternative facts. These are the facts.”

