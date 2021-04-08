Thursday, April 8, 2021 BusinessInsider Report: 23% of Louisiana’s small businesses were closed in February By Caitie Burkes - April 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Twenty-three percent of small businesses in Louisiana reported being closed in February, according to a global report released today by Facebook, roughly on par with the national average of 22%. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in