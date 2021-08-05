Remember contact tracing? LDH beefing up program amid COVID surge

With the state in the midst of a deadly fourth surge of COVID-19 fueled by the delta variant, the Louisiana Department of Health is ramping up its contact tracing program.

LDH is in the process of adding 130 new contract tracers to its existing staff of 407, some of whom had been reassigned in recent months to work on vaccination drives—until cases started surging again.

Early in the pandemic, public health experts encouraged states to develop robust contact tracing programs, which, at the time, was considered a key step in stemming the spread of the disease.

But it didn’t work out so well.

The virus’s pervasiveness and major lags in testing rendered the system almost pointless, as The New York Times reported last summer.

In some regions, large swaths of the population refused to participate or couldn’t be located, further hampering efforts.

Louisiana was no exception. In October, LDH confirmed that only 1 in 3 newly infected patients could be located and would agree to turn over their contact information. Has anything changed, besides the variant of the virus?

No. If anything, it’s gotten worse. According to the most recent data:

New COVID-19 infections increased 35% from July 5 through July 18 to 14,731.

Of those 14,731, state contact tracers reached just 43%, or 6,335 patients.

Of those 6,335, 90%, or 5,700, agreed to be interviewed.

Of those 5,700, 56%, or 3,192, provided their contacts.

In other words, just 1 in 5 newly infected patients turned over contacts.

LDH officials say the data underscores how important it is for those who have been infected to cooperate by turning over contact information and to get tested as soon as possible after a potential exposure.

“Ideally, there is a one-day window from the onset of symptoms to the time someone is tested,” LDH spokesperson Kevin Litten says. “But only 37% of cases are being tested that quickly, so there is a lag time. We are trying to get the message out that people need to get tested quickly, and to self isolate if they have been exposed or suspect they are infected.”