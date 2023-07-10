Relocation benefits are back as businesses push for in-office workers 

Companies are bringing back relocation benefits, paying for workers to move across the country and around the world again, in a sign of how much bosses really do want workers back in the office, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to hiring platform Indeed.com, U.S. postings that mentioned relocation benefits were up nearly 75% in February, the latest data available, compared to the year before. On ZipRecruiter, job ads that mentioned relocation money have recently doubled to 3.8 million, after dropping below 2 million in 2020.

Among big companies, Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart have told certain new hires that if they live near their office and show up multiple times a week that they are willing to pay them to relocate.

The push shows that companies, big and small, believe employees do better work in offices. And they are willing to pay significant sums for workers to gather together. Read more.