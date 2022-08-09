Quality of work more important than quantity in preventing employee burnout

People often put work and well-being at opposite ends of the spectrum, with “work” being the drudgery that we go through to have the things in life that make us happy.

But, as Gallup reports in a recent analysis of several surveys and studies, a result of this attitude is that many solutions to lessening burnout and increasing well-being focus on decreasing work: limiting access to email, requiring fewer days or fewer hours, mandating that employees use their vacation time.

However, Gallup’s analysis of employee burnout has found that how people experience their workload has a stronger influence on burnout than how many hours they work. And when it comes to overall well-being, the quality of the work experience has 2.5 to three times the impact of the number of days or hours worked.

In short, the quantity of work does matter when talking about employee burnout, but the quality of work matters more.

Gallup has identified five elements of well-being, but the career well-being stands to impact all other types of health:

Career well-being: You like what you do every day.

Social well-being: You have meaningful friendships in your life.

Financial well-being: You manage your money well.

Physical well-being: You have energy to get things done.

Community well-being: You like where you live.

Unfortunately, just 20% of employees strongly agree that they like what they do every day. And even more feel chronically burnt out: 28% of U.S. employees say they feel burnt out at work very often or always.

Additionally, a large-scale review of publicly available data sources published in Management Science found that U.S. companies with high workplace stressors may contribute to more than 120,000 deaths per year and approximately 5% to 8% of annual health care costs. Workplace-associated mortality exceeds the number of deaths from diabetes, Alzheimer’s or influenza. Read the full analysis of well-being and burnout from Gallup.