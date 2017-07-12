Qualifying for fall elections underway

File photo

The sign-up period for the Oct. 14 state and municipal elections is underway.

Qualifying opened at 8 a.m. this morning and runs through Friday, with the highest profile race being for state treasurer.

As of 10 a.m. today, a dozen candidates had qualified for nine offices for which voters in the Capital Region will cast a ballot.

The highest profile race on the October ballot is for state treasurer. Former treasurer John Kennedy won election to the U.S. Senate. Kennedy’s assistant, Ron Henson, is working as state treasurer in the interim.

The other notable race is for the Louisiana Public Service Commission District 2 seat. The post, currently held by interim Commissioner Damon Baldone, was left vacant after Scott Angelle accepted a role as headof the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Daily Report has the full story.