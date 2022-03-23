PSC set to decide whether it will hire consultants to review grid

The Public Service Commission will decide at its March 30 meeting whether to hire engineering consultants to review Louisiana’s power grid and its operations, maintenance and resiliency.

The operations and maintenance consultant would be brought on to give the commission independent clarity and check if utility companies are doing the best work that can be done. The resilience consultant would assist in building a statewide resiliency plan and figure out how to upgrade Louisiana’s systems to prepare for hurricanes or floods, a plan which the state currently doesn’t have.

“We’re 50th in reliability,” Commissioner Craig Greene says of the state’s grid infrastructure, “and if you subtract out hurricanes, we’re 47th. It’s a constant cry among the people I represent—we have to do this better—and I think we need to approach this intelligently.”

If the state has a coherent plan when it comes to resiliency, he says, the commission can also get federal funds to help with the projects.

CTC Engineering is the only bid the commission has for operations and maintenance, and both CTC and CSRS have bid on the resiliency docket—CTC for $250,000 and CSRS for $1.2 million.

The eventual cost for the consultant would fall on ratepayers, but Greene deems it worthwhile.

“We’re up to $4.5 billion in storm costs,” he says. “Spending somewhere between $250,000 and $1.2 million is worth it to invest in order to not have to spend that another time.”

The PSC was supposed to decide on the item last month, but deferred. Commissioner Eric Skrmetta questioned having ratepayers pay to hire consultants, saying those utilities know how to run their businesses best.

Greene is hoping it passes this month, he says, but the biggest challenge is the status quo.

“I believe in transparency and accountability,” he says. “It worries me if companies don’t want us to have someone double check their work. I represent a lot of frustrated people who ask why we keep doing the same thing the same way. I hope my fellow commissioners can have an open mind.”

As for the pushback the commission might receive from utility companies, Greene expects they’ll try to convince the commission that hiring the consultants is spending unnecessary money.

“But if you ask what the Louisiana resiliency plan is right now, there’s not one,” he says. “I have a problem with that.”