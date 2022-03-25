PSC Group acquires Thermoplastics Services

Baton Rouge-based PSC Group has acquired DeQuincy-based Thermoplastics Services Inc., a plastics custom compounding and pelletizing business.

The acquisition will provide PSC with the capabilities and critical mass needed to establish the company as a comprehensive sustainability solutions provider, says PSC Group CEO Joel Dickerson.

PSC is also a member of the Plastics Industry Association’s Operation Clean Sweep program and offers comprehensive sustainability services to help manufacturers with Clean Sweep compliance and support a circular economy with post-industrial recycling. The acquisition of Thermoplastics Services will reinforce the work PSC does through Operation Clean Sweep, Dickerson says.

This acquisition is PSC’s second recent deal and follows its acquisition in December of Akrotex Extrusion and Recycling, a plastics custom compounding and pelletizing business based in Orange, Texas.