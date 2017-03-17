With protests over flood recovery contract mounting, Louisiana could cancel RFP and start over

Concerns are growing over the request for proposals issued by the state in February to select a program manager for the state’s $1.2 billion flood recovery program.

At a Restore Louisiana Task Force meeting underway this morning in Gonzales, the Division of Administration’s Office of Community Development is expected to address challenges to the RFP that came to light in recent days.

Sources tell Daily Report the OCD may even recommend the task force cancel the RFP and start the entire process over. Officials with OCD, which oversees the advisory Restore Louisiana Task Force, could not be reached for comment before this morning’s meeting began.

The state awarded the lucrative contract, which involves program and construction management, in early March to a team of companies led by IEM. That team—which includes several well-known Baton Rouge companies like Providence Engineering, Sparkhound and Emergent Method—issued a proposal that put the price tag to do the work at $250 million, $65 million less than the second-place finisher.

