Executive Spotlight: Pelican State Credit Union Vice President Michelle Ford

In October, Michelle Ford was promoted to vice president of human resources. She’s been with Pelican State Credit Union for 13 years, and most recently served as assistant vice president of human resources. Business Report recently sat down with Ford to discuss her job, how she approaches workplace challenges and what she’s excited about for its Executive Spotlight Q&A feature.

How has the human resources profession changed during your time in the industry?



“Human resources has traditionally focused on things such as record keeping, regulatory compliance, group benefits, compensation packages, retirement and the like. I’ve found that human resources has evolved tremendously over the last 10 years. With the increase in technology to automate much of what was done manually in the past, HR professionals are spending more of their time and energy managing employee engagement and strengthening workplace culture.”