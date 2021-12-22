Private insurer to acquire Louisiana homeowners’ policies from insolvent carriers

​Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has announced a private insurance company will acquire an estimated 30,000 homeowners’ insurance policies from two insolvent carriers that state officials placed in receivership last month.

According to The Center Square, Donelon had filed injunctions against State National Fire Insurance Company of Baton Rouge and Access Home Insurance Company of New Orleans over unpaid policyholder claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm that made landfall Aug. 29.

Court-appointed receivers attempted to “rehabilitate” the troubled companies rather than liquidate them. Donelon, however, recently agreed to a private sector acquisition of State National Fire and Access Home homeowners’ insurance policies.

“The takeover means that an estimated 30,000 Access Home and State National Fire customers will be able to avoid the task of finding other suitable insurance and perhaps turning to the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-sponsored insurer of last resort, to find coverage,” an Department of Insurance statement said.

The acquisition company has not been identified, as certain terms and conditions are still being negotiated, the statement said. The 19th Judicial District Court will either approve or reject the final agreement, which could transpire before the end of the year. Read the full story.