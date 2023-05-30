Tuesday, May 30, 2023 BusinessInsider Private equity-backed firm acquires local medical practice By Eric L. Taylor - May 30, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Louisiana Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus, or LENTS, has been acquired by private equity-backed firm Elevate ENT Partners, the companies announced today. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in