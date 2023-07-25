Prime-age workers participating in US job market at record levels

Americans in their prime are employed or on the job hunt at a rate not seen in over 20 years, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In June, 83.5% of Americans between 25 and 54 years of age—defined by economists as the prime working years—were in or preparing for gainful employment. That is the highest percentage, according to Department of Labor statistics, since the start of the pandemic when nearly 4 million prime-age workers left the labor market.

Prime-age workers now number around 2.2 million, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Notably, female workers are participating in the labor market at a record rate, with 77.8% of prime-age women working or pursuing work in June. This is more than four percentage points higher than in April 2020.

Still, men are employed at higher rates, with participation at its highest, 83.5%, since 2002.

The cause of this influx in labor supply is a tight labor market, one where unemployment has hovered near a half-century low for over a year. Employers can’t be as choosy or selective, says William Rodgers, vice president and director of the Institute for Economic Equity at the St. Louis Fed. Read the whole story.