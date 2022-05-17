Postlethwaite & Netterville acquires Shreveport accounting firm 

Baton Rouge-based accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Shreveport-based RBM LLP.

RBM will join P&N effective July 1, 2022.

According to the company’s announcement, the acquisition of the CPA firm will provide P&N’s clients in Shreveport and the greater Arkansas-Texas-Louisiana region with increased access to resources and expand the firm’s suite of assurance, tax, consulting, and technology services.

P&N will operate from RBM’s Shreveport office location in addition to its nine other locations across Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. See the announcement.