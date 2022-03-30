Positive drug tests among U.S. workers reaches highest level in two decades 

Positive drug tests among U.S. workers hit the highest level since 2001 last year, according to an analysis of 11 million drug tests released today by Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest drug-testing laboratories in the country.

As Axios reports, the increase in the rate of positive results from an all-time low between 2010 and 2012 was partially driven by an increase in positive marijuana tests, likely reflecting the fact that several states have legalized the drug since then.

The overall positivity rate last year was up to 4.6% from 4.4% in 2020 and up 31.4% from the all-time low of 3.5% between 2010 and 2012. Positivity rates for marijuana increased by 8.9% Read the full story.