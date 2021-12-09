Port of Baton Rouge gets $1M grant to expand capacity

The Port of Baton Rouge received $1 million in funding as part of the Marine Highway Grant program to expand the port’s capacity and make equipment improvements.

A portion of the grant will be used to purchase chassis, which are used to move containers from the port to local shippers, says Greg Johnson, the port’s director of business development. The chassis will be used to move goods from the port’s terminal to companies on the river such as Dow, Shintech and ExxonMobil.

The port has been renting chassis, Johnson says, but with the supply crunch and equipment shortages, rentals have gotten more expensive and harder to find.

Being able to purchase its own will allow the port to be more efficient and have more equipment to use on a daily basis, Johnson says.

On top of that, the port plans to use the funds to enhance its boats. The port has two dedicated boats in the marine highway that traverses the ports in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Memphis. SEACOR, located on the Port Allen side of the river and a private partner of the port, is adding a third boat, Johnson says.

“The whole industry is strained and this is timely to come in and give us more enhancements to run a local operation,” Johnson says. “We’re trying to keep service viable to take more trucks off of the highway.”