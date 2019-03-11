Port Allen-based Cou-Yon’s considering Baton Rouge expansion

Port Allen-based Cou-Yon’s will be exploring its Baton Rouge options this weekend as as it considers building a barbecue restaurant on the east side of the river, says owner Michael Mladenka.

While the restaurant has operated its food truck, Cou-Yon’s Express, for the past eight years during lunch near downtown’s Galvez Plaza, starting next week it will also park at a closed gas station at the corner of Perkins Road and Virgil Street for select Wednesday and Thursday evenings. The truck will premiere at that location this Saturday during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We are testing the waters in Baton Rouge, that’s for sure,” Mladenka says, adding he likes Mid City, the Garden District and Perkins Overpass area as potential spots for a new eatery. “There’s a lot of rooftops right there, and it’s highly trafficked in the evenings.”

Mladenka declined to say whether he was leasing the space for the food truck or had received permission from the property owner.