Porch Light Grill in Prairieville announces closure

The Porch Light Grill, a seafood restaurant on Perkins Road in Prairieville, announced its closure at the end of last month after about three years in business.

The restaurant announced the closure via social media. An internet search indicates the business is closed permanently, and no one answered the restaurant’s phone when called at lunchtime over the past two days. Emails sent to an address listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page have gone unanswered.

However, a person identifying themselves as a manager responding to a direct Facebook message says circumstances have changed and that a reopening is possible “in a couple of weeks.”

“Sadly, this will be our last week of business P’ville,” the restaurant posted to its Facebook page August 24. “Thanks to all who have supported us over the years. Come see us one last time.”

