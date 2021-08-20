Polls show vaccine mandates gaining support in US

Two recent polls have found that vaccine mandates are gaining favor across the U.S. as hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients.

The first, a Gallup poll, found that 52% of those surveyed support employer vaccine mandates, 38% oppose them and 10% are neutral. The survey was conducted before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines in response to the delta variant, and before more employers began announcing work-from-home plans and requiring vaccinations.

The second poll, from The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, also finds that a majority of American adults want vaccine mandates for anyone attending movies, sports, concerts and other crowded events; those traveling by airplane; and for workers in hospitals, restaurants, stores and government offices.

The poll shows 41% of respondents are very worried about themselves or their family getting the virus, up from 21% in June and about the same as in January, during the country’s last major surge.

U.S. hospitals had more than 75,000 coronavirus patients as of last week, a large increase from a few weeks ago. Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas, Oregon, Hawaii and Mississippi have set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks.

In Baton Rouge, Our Lady of the Lake and Baton Rouge General have issued vaccine mandates for staff. The East Baton Rouge Parish school board voted on Thursday that school system employees will need to show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly, WBRZ reports. LSU students and teachers are also required to submit their vaccination status to the school.