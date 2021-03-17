Pointe Marie files for second phase

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Pointe Marie, the planned unit development on River Road just west of L’Auberge Casino and Hotel, has filed for approval with the city-parish for a second phase of 16 single-family residential lots, 12 of which are presold.