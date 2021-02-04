Phelps Dunbar acquiring Birmingham firm

Phelps Dunbar is growing its footprint in the Southeast with the acquisition of Birmingham, Alabama-based Cabaniss, Johnston, Gardner, Dumas & O’Neal.

The deal, which is effective March 1, will add 23 attorneys to Phelps and give the firm offices in 13 U.S. cities and London.

Phelps, which is based in New Orleans and has more than 300 attorneys, opened its Baton Rouge office in 1984 and today has more than 50 attorneys on staff locally.

Ragan Richard, managing partner of the Baton Rouge office, says the acquisition will enable Phelps to grow its presence in northern Alabama.

“This is just one of those unique opportunities that came about and put us in an area that we want to be,” Richard says. “It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time but we had to find the right people to make the deal work.”

Phelps’ offices are spread out throughout the Southeast from Texas to North Carolina, with the exception of the London office. Richard says the firm is not trying to grow for the sake of growing.

“We grow when it makes sense for our current clients and their needs, he says. “We’re not looking at numbers but we are trying to make ourselves better and we do that by finding people who complement what we do.”