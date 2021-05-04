Tuesday, May 4, 2021 BusinessInsider Petco adding veterinary care, office space to Acadian Village store By Caitie Burkes - May 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Petco is planning to add a new veterinary care office and a manager’s office in its Acadian Village Shopping Center store. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in