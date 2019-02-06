PETA charges LSU vet school with improperly buying shelter animals for lab use

The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is the target of a complaint filed by an animal rights group claiming the school may have violated the federal Animal Welfare Act by purchasing dogs from an unlicensed Baton Rouge shelter for use in lethal anatomy courses and possibly other experimental purposes.



Filed today by People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the complaint, according to a NOLA.com report, alleges the veterinary school acquired animals from the Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge. The complaint says the shelter does not possess the required federal license needed to provide animals for research.

Daily Report first reported on the basis of the PETA complaint earlier this week, after a former director of the CAABR made allegations that the shelter provided live animals to the LSU vet school for teaching purposes, and accepted $40 per animal.

LSU issued a statement rejecting PETA’s allegations, saying it follows the federal regulations. CAABR declined to comment on the complaint.

PETA’s complaint, filed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, also claims LSU did not properly maintain records on some animals used for research. Read the full story.