Personalized ads may not be as effective as you think

Big tech companies like Facebook have created platforms for businesses to use to target online customers, but many of the customers these companies are targeting are already inclined to buy.

Facebook helps companies test drive their ads and decide which they will use before they make them public. But there’s a fundamental problem with how Facebook does this, the Harvard Business Review reports.

Facebook splits the test groups into two, then randomly selects viewers for each of the two ads. However, Facebook’s algorithm might find that younger people like one ad and will only show that ad to younger people, invalidating the test. Other systems associated with Google and Twitter make a lot of the same mistakes.

Companies can look at two questions using data, if the customer will buy and if the ad will make the customer buy. Targeting likely buyers with ads just takes a prediction, but persuading people to buy is harder. Big tech usually focuses on whether the customer will buy through its advertising platforms.

Small businesses should recognize that these platforms can be helpful, but most do not fully cater to their interests over big tech’s.

