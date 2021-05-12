Perkins Overpass business owners raising funds for walking path

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Several business owners in the Perkins Road overpass area are pooling together their resources to create a walking path underneath the bridge that would connect both sides of the corridor. Ultimate…