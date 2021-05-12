Wednesday, May 12, 2021 BusinessInsider Perkins Overpass business owners raising funds for walking path By Caitie Burkes - May 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Area business owners are raising funds to build a walking path underneath the Perkins Road Overpass bridge, which is narrow and dangerous for pedestrian crossings. (File) Several business owners in the Perkins Road overpass area are pooling together their resources to create a walking path underneath the bridge that would connect both sides of the corridor. Ultimate… We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in