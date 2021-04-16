Friday, April 16, 2021 BusinessInsider Pennington rolls out new logo and look as part of rebranding, marketing effort By Stephanie Riegel - April 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is launching a major rebranding and marketing campaign aimed at raising awareness of obesity and the work the center is doing to address it. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in