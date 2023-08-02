Pennington researcher gets $3.7M grant to study intermittent fasting, sleep cycle

A Pennington Biomedical Research Center scientist has received a $3.7 million federal grant to look into whether changes in eating habits can benefit people who don’t get enough sleep.

Prachi Singh plans to use some of the proceeds from the five-year National Institutes of Health grant to add additional staff to her lab. She hopes to conduct a study to see if changes like intermittent fasting can curb the negative effects of a misaligned circadian rhythm and short sleep duration.

“Shortened sleep duration can result in a wide array of health problems, and with nearly 33% of all adults getting less than the recommended amount of sleep, the need to identify and address the roots of these problems is becoming more and more urgent,” says Singh, who directs Pennington Biomedical’s Sleep and Cardiometabolic Health Lab.

About one out of every three adults in the U.S. reports to sleep six hours or less most nights of the week—a habit that can contribute to high cardiovascular risk and disease. Habitual short sleepers are more likely to eat at irregular intervals, usually consuming more than daily recommendations, which further contributes to heightened cardiovascular and metabolic risk.

Read more from Pennington here.