Pennington part of team studying ‘long COVID’

One of the major side effects of COVID-19, long COVID, can leave a person sick long after they recover from the virus itself.

Pennington Biomedical Research Center is part of a team of Louisiana research institutions investigating what causes long COVID and how to prevent it, under a National Institute of Health award.

Pennington will study why some people remain sick many months after being infected and how the lengthy illness affects a person’s body, John Kirwan, Pennington Biomedical executive director, said in a prepared statement.

As many as 30% of people infected by the virus can have symptoms for at least a month, according to the CDC, meaning as many as 200,000 Louisiana residents could have long COVID.

Long COVID could have a lasting impact on the national workforce, Healthline reports.

The U.S, workforce is estimated to comprise 161 million people, and the CDC estimates that about 25 million working age persons have gotten COVID-19. A University of Oxford study found that more than one in three people has symptoms of COVID up to six months after being diagnosed, which means as many as 8 million workers could have at least one long COVID symptom.

Symptoms of long-COVID include brain fog and fatigue, which can cause concentration and memory difficulties and lead to problems at the office. Up to 75% of people with long COVID say it affected their work, and 60 percent have taken time off because of it.

The award Pennington is working under is part of the National Institute of Health’s Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery initiative, which will enroll 30,000 to 40,000 people over the next 12 to 18 months to examine the effects from COVID-19 infection, including long COVID.