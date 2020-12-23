Pending passage, PPP will reopen: Here’s what is different 

The Paycheck Protection Program will get a reboot as part of Congress’ latest coronavirus stimulus package, which is hung up in negotiations after President Donald Trump refused to sign it. The $900 billion deal includes $284 billion for PPP, which will reopen after closing in August. Much like the program’s first iteration, the aid will be in the form of forgivable loans to small firms, but there will be some key changes on issues such as eligibility for second-time applicants and types of forgivable expenses, The Wall Street Journal reports. Here’s what is known so far:

• Businesses, some nonprofit organizations, self-employed workers and independent contractors are among those eligible. Existing PPP borrowers may apply for a second loan, provided they have 300 or fewer employees and can demonstrate they experienced a 25% reduction in gross receipts during a quarter in 2020 compared with the same quarter in 2019. First-time PPP borrowers will be subject to the program’s original eligibility rules.

• The maximum for second-draw loans is $2 million, less than the $10 million cap for PPP’s first round. Second-time PPP borrowers will generally be eligible to borrow an amount equal to 2½ times their average monthly payroll costs, but applicants in the accommodation and food services industries are eligible for loans that amount to 3½ times their average monthly payroll.

• Borrowers are still required to spend at least 60% of the funds on payroll to receive full forgiveness. The other 40% may be used on eligible costs.

• The bill requires the Small Business Administration to establish regulations on small business support no later than 10 days after the legislation is signed into law. It remains to be seen if the PPP will open as quickly as it did the first time.

• The bill provides a simplified forgiveness process for PPP loans under $150,000, a measure small business advocates had lobbied for. Read the full story.