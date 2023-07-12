Pecue Lane residents look to rezone their properties to protect larger lot sizes

Nearly a dozen residents of Pecue Lane, in between Perkins and Highland roads, are looking to rezone their properties to protect their lot sizes and restrict future development on the land.

Metro Council member Rowdy Gaudet filed the rezoning request for five of the properties while council member Dwight Hudson filed a rezoning request for the remaining three properties. The properties are split between their two districts.

Gaudet says he, Hudson and city-parish planning staff met with the residents a few months ago regarding the requests. The area is currently zoned for rural use and the proposed rezoning to “residential estate/agriculture 1” would restrict the lots from being subdivided to less than an acre.

While Pecue Lane went largely undeveloped for several years, the corridor is undergoing change. The last phase of the long-awaited Pecue Lane expansion project is expected to start construction this summer and Penske Truck Rental recently bought some 18 acres on the corridor earlier this summer for a new rental facility.

“These neighbors are wanting to protect this 1 acre,” Gaudet says. “They want the larger lots to remain on Pecue Lane. This rezoning is an added layer of protection.”

Gaudet says the precedent for this type of rezoning is for the representing council members to file the application on behalf of the residents.

Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says the rezoning would help ensure that area residents keep their desired larger lot sizes and that a group of residents along Harrells Ferry Road voluntarily completed this process with Hudson a few years ago.

The Planning Commission is set to consider the requests at its August meeting.