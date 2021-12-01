Paul Arrigo retiring from Visit Baton Rouge in September  

Nearly 20 years after assuming the role of president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge, Paul Arrigo has announced his plans to retire in September 2022.

Visit Baton Rouge’s board of directors will meet in mid-December to discuss plans for filling the position, board chair Scott Michelet says.

Arrigo is a native of New Orleans and graduate of the University of New Orleans. He got his start at the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau before relocating to Baton Rouge in 1997 after a stint in Washington, D.C. In 2002, with the departure of his successor, Leon Maisel, Arrigo became Visit Baton Rouge’s president and CEO.

Visit Baton Rouge will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year. Before Arrigo retires, there are plans for an assessment study of the Raising Cane’s River Center. He will also oversee the completion of Visit Baton Rouge’s reaccreditation as well as DestinationNEXT, a scenario model and assessment tool that will help stakeholders strategically evaluate the city and parish as a tourism destination.