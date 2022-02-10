Patients want ‘seamless’ experience from providers, Blue Cross president says 

Most online health care appointments today amount to visiting a “virtual urgent care center” with a doctor the patient doesn’t know, says Dr. Steve Udvarhelyi, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.

“I think that providers like Ochsner are positioned to win because they can provide what all of us want, which is a seamless experience,” he says, addressing the annual meeting of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. “What people really want is a virtual component with their own doctor.”

Patients can have an initial online visit, come in for care without having to re-explain the issue, and then have a virtual follow-up, he says. He says large companies such as Amazon are pushing the health care sector in that direction.

After a few years of development and promotion, Ochsner got about 3,000 virtual visits in 2019, President and CEO Warner Thomas says. In 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, they did about 330,000, then saw about 300,000 last year.

“You’ve got to invest to do it,” Thomas says. “You’ve got to embrace that that’s the new way we have to do things.”

Thomas touted remote monitoring for people with high blood pressure, saying the rate of people controlling their blood pressure went from 20% to 80%. The program drives up drug costs, because people are taking their medicine, but hospital costs are down along with the number of strokes and heart attacks, he says.

Udvarhelyi says telemedicine is helpful for hourly wage earners who aren’t able to take off work. But he also noted that health care is simply too expensive for many people, though more emphasis on preventive care may lead to lower costs and better outcomes.

“People aren’t getting the care they need because they can’t afford it,” he says.